TDP leader allegedly murdered by YSRCP activists in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district

In a shocking incident, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Gourinath Chowdary was brutally murdered allegedly by YSRCP activists in Veldurthi Mandal, Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh. The attack occurred on Sunday, June 9, in broad daylight in Bommirreddipalle village, resulting in Chowdary's death.

Police have registered a case and launched search operations to nab the accused.

Following the incident, security forces were deployed in the area to uphold law and order. The Superintendent of Police (SP), Kurnool, visited the village, reassuring residents of enhanced security measures. Police said they have also established a picket in the village to deter potential untoward incidents.

The murder is perceived as a politically motivated attack, given Gourinath Chowdary's prominence as a TDP leader in the area.

The rivalry is speculated to stem from political issues, with allegations pointing towards YSRCP (Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party) workers as the perpetrators of the brutal killing.

Pathikonda DSP Srinivas said that following the incident, the circle inspector and sub-inspector have been reassigned to vacancy reserve (VR) positions.

TDP leader Pattabhi Ram Kommareddy has accused the YSR Congress party of instigating the violence.

Ram Kommareddy alleged that the violence, initiated by the YSR Congress party five years ago, has persisted. He noted the public's anger, which resulted in a significant decline in YSRCP's seats from 151 to 11 without even securing opposition status.

“They did not even get the opposition status. Yesterday, in the Kurnool district, our TDP leader was brutally murdered in front of the public. Even after receiving such a bitter defeat, they have not learnt their lesson,” he said, adding, "TDP never encourages violence. We believe in a peaceful atmosphere...”