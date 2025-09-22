TDP's Nara Lokesh claims ₹100 crore stolen from Tirupati temple donations during Jagan govt; shares video

The Tirumala Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh has found itself in yet another political controversy after the laddu issue in 2021.

This time, the ruling Telugu Desam Party has accused the earlier YSR Congress government of corruption by sharing a video of the temple and claiming that more than ₹100 crore was stolen from its parakamani or donation box when the latter was in power.

TDP general secretary and minister of human resources in the Chandrababu Naidu government, Nara Lokesh, has shared a video on his social media handle claming there was regular misappropriation of the donation funds given to the temple.

In his X post Lokesh said, "During Jagan's five-year rule, corruption reigned supreme. Anarchy ran rampant. Jagan turned Andhra Pradesh into a haven for thieves, looters, and mafia dons. The Jagan gang plundered mines, lands, forests, and all resources, along with exploiting the people... and in the end, they did not even spare the sacred property of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala."

"With the blessings of Tadepalli Palace and the support of the then TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, thieves infiltrated the Tirumala Parakamani," Lokesh added.

Tadepalli Palace is the residence of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Lokesh claimed that while YSRCP was in power they "adulterated the sacred laddus", "corrupted the anna prasadam", and also "sold Tirumala darshan tickets".

In the video shared by Lokesh, a person can be seen trying to hide what appears to be a bundle of cash while numerous people associated with the temple are counting cash donations received.

Mint has not independently verified the authenticity of the video.

Tirupati laddu row The TDP had last year attacked the erstwhile Jagan government, claiming that beef tallow and fish oil were being used to make the world-renowned consecrated laddus given as 'prasad' at the Tirumala temple.

The purported lab report also claimed the presence of “lard” (relating to pig fat) in the samples. The samples of the Tirupati laddu were sent to a Gujarat-based livestock laboratory. The sample receipt date was July 9, 2024 and the lab report was dated July 16.

The matter even reached the Supreme Court, which claimed that there was no conclusive evidence presented by the Andhra Pradesh government.