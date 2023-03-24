TDS on online gaming applications now effective from 1 April1 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 01:43 PM IST
This comes as the online gaming industry stakeholders had approached the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) and the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) to oppose changes in TDS and Goods and Service Tax (GST) on the sector
The TDS or tax deducted at source on online gaming applications will now be effective from 1 April, 2023 as against an earlier provision of 1 July, 2023.
