TDS refund case: ED attaches properties worth ₹69 cr, includes luxury car like BMW X7, Mercedes GLS400d2 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 08:02 PM IST
The ED also alleged that Adhikari had access to RSA tokens (a security tool) and the log-in credentials of his supervisory authorities.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached properties worth ₹69.65 crore at various locations in Maharashtra and Karnataka under the anti-money laundering law in connection with a refund fraud allegedly perpetrated by an Income Tax department official, the federal agency said on Friday.
