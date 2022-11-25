Tea demand drops 10.35% during Sale-47 this week, Darjeeling leaf scores gain

Orthodox leaf met with strong demand and about 85.44 per cent (including 14,26,195 kg) of offered quantity was claimed at an average price of ₹273.98 per kg. Around 69.59 per cent of total demand was observed at above ₹250 per kg while only 7.23 per cent was marked below ₹150 per kg. Middle East saw good support and CIS was also active in market operation.