Tea demand drops 10.35% during Sale-47 this week, Darjeeling leaf scores gain

The total demand for all categories of teas declined by 10.35 per cent during Sale-47, Calcutta Tea Traders Association data (CTTA) said on 25 November. The Sale-47 was held from November 22 to 24.
As compared to last auction, the Darjeeling leaf scored a gain in demand during this week, said CTTA data.
According to CTTA officials, the total offerings amounted to 2,46,299 packages (included 71,22,834 kg) comprising 1,31,783 packages of CTC leaf, 72,850 packages of Orthodox, 3,417 packages of Darjeeling leaf and 38,249 packages of Dust teas.
CTC leaf saw a fair demand and 23,60,214 kg of different categories were sold at an average price of ₹200.15 per kg this week. Most of the demand was marked between ₹150 to ₹200 per kg price level.
Around 24.51 per cent was claimed at a lower price level while 19.06 per cent was demanded at higher price level, the report said, adding Western India, Hindustan Unilever operated and TCPL supported well, while exporters registered fair support.
Orthodox leaf met with strong demand and about 85.44 per cent (including 14,26,195 kg) of offered quantity was claimed at an average price of ₹273.98 per kg. Around 69.59 per cent of total demand was observed at above ₹250 per kg while only 7.23 per cent was marked below ₹150 per kg. Middle East saw good support and CIS was also active in market operation.
Marking strong demand during this sale, Darjeeling leaf's 43,875 kg of different quality was sold at an average price of ₹347.72 per kg. As per details, operators were interested on lower price level as well as top grade resulting 36.98 per cent purchase at below ₹200 and 31.8 per cent at above ₹500 per kg.
Also, there was a good demand for this week's dust offerings whose 10,02,816 kg of different categories was sold at an average price of ₹215.08 per kg. About 32.27 per cent of total demand was registered at above ₹250 per kg and near about 16.79 per cent was claimed at below ₹150 per kg. Good enquiry was in evidence from Western India. Hindustan Unilever and TCPL were active while local operators saw fair support.
