Tea exporters unable to leverage Iran opportunity over payment worries

Tea exporters unable to leverage Iran opportunity over payment worries3 min read . 12:49 AM IST
- The vostro account set up for the purpose of trade has now run dry after India was stopped from sourcing oil from Iran amid US sanctions
Indian tea exporters have hit the skids in attempts to make up for a shortfall in Sri Lankan tea supplies to Iran following the economic crisis in the island-nation.
The vostro account set up for the purpose of trade has now run dry after India was stopped from sourcing oil from Iran amid US sanctions.
Iran is India’s largest tea market, followed by Russia and the US.
A vostro account helps a foreign correspondent bank to act as an agent for a domestic bank. As many as four Iranian banks had opened a vostro account in India’s UCO bank which helped India import oil and export rice and tea among other goods.
The payment problem in the Iran market assumes significance as tea exports to Russia are also suffering due to the ongoing Ukraine war.
Officials at the Tea Board told Mint that the decline in Sri Lanka’s tea exports opened up nearly the entire Iranian market where Indian orthodox tea already enjoys strong demand. But exporters are worried about payments.
As per data available with the department of commerce the value of tea exports has slipped from $785 million in 2017-18 to $700 million in 2020-21.
“Everyone has a working capital problem. We can’t keep exporting without payments or clarity from the government. Exporters have already taken a hit in Russia, one of our largest markets.
The US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) had imposed sanctions on Iran over its nuclear programme for the past several years but it started hurting us from 2019 onwards when product-specific sanctions were imposed that dried up the vostro account. We have already lost Pakistan, a reliable tea importer due to worsening bilateral relations," the official said.
A commerce ministry official also said that ever since product-specific sanctions were imposed by the US, the vostro account has dried up and there is no money against which Indian exporters can get paid.
“As long as sanctions are in place, trade is not possible. But I have a suspicion that a lot of third party transactions are going on. A lot of Iranian products may be being routed through Iraq to other countries. Dubai-based merchants could be involved too," the ministry official said.
Sri Lanka is the world’s largest tea exporter: data collated by the Tea Board of India showed that in 2019, the island nation exported tea worth $75 million to Iran and $132 million to Russia. Indian exporters are also receiving queries from other major export markets such as Turkey, Iraq and China.
Sri Lanka has seen a sharp decline in tea production amid 12-14 hour long power cuts after the economic crisis hit the indebted nation, which has announced a default on all of its external debt worth $51 billion.
Indian tea exporters are also looking for more opportunities in the US, Canada, Iraq, Germany and China some of which are untapped markets with tremendous potential.
Turkey could be a new market for Indian tea but a high import tariff is an impediment.
