Women belonging to the tea-tribe community work at a garden during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Dibrugarh (Photo: PTI)
Women belonging to the tea-tribe community work at a garden during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Dibrugarh (Photo: PTI)

Tea plucking begins in Assam's Dibrugarh with workers following Covid-19 norms

1 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2020, 08:58 PM IST ANI

  • This comes a day after the district administration has given permission to open tea gardens for plucking with Covid-19 protocols
  • The tea workers have been given masks and sanitizers and are maintaining social distancing while working in farms

Dibrugarh: Almost two weeks after the tea industry of Assam hit hard by the nationwide lockdown to contain coronavirus spread, full-scale tea plucking has begun here in Dibrugarh on Saturday.

This comes a day after the district administration has given permission to open tea gardens for plucking with COVID-19 protocols. The tea industry has been under lockdown since March 24.

The tea workers have been given masks and sanitizers and it is being ensured by the tea estates that their employees maintain social distancing while working in farms.

"We have given masks and sanitizers to the pluckers and ensuring that they maintain social distancing while working," Mridul Sharma, Manager of Jalan Tea Estate, told ANI.

On Friday, Dibrugarh Deputy Commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha had chaired the meeting on these protocols and directed the tea estates to follow them and maintain hygiene standards.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Assam has 29 corona positive cases, including 1 death.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

RELATED STORIES
12 districts in Assam have confirmed cases of Covid-19

No new coronavirus cases reported in Assam as of 5:00 PM - Apr 11

1 min read . 05:44 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout