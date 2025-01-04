In a tragic incident from Botad district, Gujarat, a woman has been booked for allegedly "mentally harassing" her husband, which is believed to have driven him to suicide. The 39-year-old man was found hanging from the ceiling of his home in Zamrala village on December 30, 2024. Authorities were alerted after the man's family discovered a video note on his phone in which he urged them to "teach his wife a lesson for causing his death."

According to police reports, the deceased Gujarat man's father filed a complaint that led to the registration of a first information report (FIR) against the man's wife. The complaint alleges that the woman frequently engaged in quarrels with her husband and often left their home to stay with her parents, contributing to his mental distress.

The police have initiated an investigation under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to abetment of suicide.

The victim had reportedly gone to his in-laws' residence in an attempt to persuade his wife to return home. However, when she refused, he returned home, recorded a video expressing his despair, and subsequently took his own life. The police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding this heartbreaking case.

This incident follows another recent case in Model Town, where a 40-year-old cafe owner from Delhi, Puneet Khurana, also died by suicide after accusing his wife, Manika Pahwa, and in-laws of severe torture in a video recorded prior to his death.

The Delhi Police are currently investigating that case as well.

In another similar case from Bengaluru, a software engineer Atul Subhash left behind a detailed 24 page suicide note citing mental harassment and extortion by his wife Nikita Singhania and her family before taking his own life.

Based on a complaint filed by the deceased techie's brother, the Marathahalli police booked a case against the wife, her mother, brother, and uncle, who were allegedly demanding 3 crore to settle legal disputes.