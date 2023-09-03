A teacher in Karnataka's Shivamogga district reportedly asked two Class 5 Muslim students to "go to Pakistan," following which an inquiry has been initiated. According to a report by the Hindustan Times , a complaint has been filed with the education department, A Nazrullah, the president of the district unit of the Janata Dal Secular's minority wing. As per the complaint, teacher Manjula Devi noticed two students bickering in the class. Devi then scolded the boys and allegedly said, "This is not your country".

Nazrullah said, "We were shocked after the children told us about the incident. We filed a complaint with the Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI), and the department took action against the teacher".

Block Education Officer B. Nagaraj conducted a probe into the matter and the other students in class corroborated the complaint.

“The teacher reportedly said to the students: ‘This is not your country; this is the country of Hindus. You should go to Pakistan. You are our slaves forever," Nagraj said.

The incident comes a week after a video of a teacher in Uttar Pradesh went viral where she encouraged her students to slap their Muslim classmate for not being able to recite a multiplication table. The incident happened at Neha Public School, Muzaffarnagar district. Following this a case was registered against the teacher on 26 August under Section 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of the boy's family.

Indian Muslims for Secular Democracy (IMSD) on Tuesday condemned the Uttar Pradesh school incident and demanded a speedy trial as well as exemplary punishment for the teacher.

Actors Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, and lyricist Javed Akhtar were among the signatories to a statement issued by the IMSD which describes itself as a secular democratic platform of Muslims in India.