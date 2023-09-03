Teacher in Karnataka asks Muslim students to ‘go to Pakistan’, inquiry initiated1 min read 03 Sep 2023, 09:36 AM IST
Teacher in Karnataka tells Muslim students to ‘go to Pakistan,’ inquiry initiated. Similar incident in Uttar Pradesh last week.
A teacher in Karnataka's Shivamogga district reportedly asked two Class 5 Muslim students to "go to Pakistan," following which an inquiry has been initiated. According to a report by the Hindustan Times, a complaint has been filed with the education department, A Nazrullah, the president of the district unit of the Janata Dal Secular's minority wing. As per the complaint, teacher Manjula Devi noticed two students bickering in the class. Devi then scolded the boys and allegedly said, "This is not your country".