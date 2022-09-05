Teachers' Day 2022: All you need to know about Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

Every year September 5 is celebrated as Teachers Day in India. The day marks the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, India’s first Vice-President and second President
Every year September 5 is celebrated as Teachers Day in India. The day marks the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, India’s first Vice-President and second President. He was a celebrated academic and recipient of Bharat Ratna.
On this occasion of Teacher’s day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the winners of National Awards to Teachers, 2022 at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg on 5th September 2022 at 4:30 PM.
Also, he paid tribute to freedom fighter V. O. Chidambaram Pillai on his birth Anniversary.
"Tributes to the great V. O. Chidambaram Pillai on his birth anniversary. Our nation is indebted to him for his rich contribution to the freedom struggle. He also placed great emphasis on economic progress and becoming self-reliant. His ideals continue to inspire us." the Prime Minister said.
Here is all you need to know about Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on Teachers' Day 2022.
Dr. Radhakrishnan was an ace student and received various scholarships throughout his life. He studied philosophy at the Christian College, Madras.
After Dr. Radhakrishnan completed his degree, he became a Professor of Philosophy at Madras Presidency College and then subsequently a Professor of Philosophy at the University of Mysore.
He served as the Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University from 1931 to 1936. In 1936, he was named Spalding Professor of Eastern Religions and Ethics at the University of Oxford and was also elected a Fellow of All Souls College.
The former president was also vice-chancellor of Benares Hindu University (BHU) from 1939–48 and chancellor of the University of Delhi (DU) from 1953 to 1962.
In 1962, when he became the President, some of his students and friends were keen to celebrate his birthday. When they approached him about this, he replied, “Instead of celebrating my birthday, it would be my proud privilege if September 5th is observed as Teachers’ Day." The first Teachers' Day was celebrated on September 5, 1962. Since then his birthday is observed as Teachers Day.
He was a renowned Indian philosopher. He wrote several books on philosophy. Some of his works include - Indian Philosophy, The Philosophy of the Upanishads, An Idealist View of Life, Eastern Religions and Western Thought, and East and West: Some Reflections.
But The Philosophy of Rabindranath Tagore and The Reign of Religion in Contemporary Philosophy are two of the Philosopher President's most well-known writings.
Radhakrishnan was bestowed with several awards during his academic career. He was appointed a Knight Bachelor in 1931, was elected Fellow of the British Academy in 1938, and was awarded the prestigious Bharat Ratna in 1954. He also received the Peace Prize in the German Book Trade in 1961.
