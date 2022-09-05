Teachers Day 2022: President Murmu stresses on teaching in mother tongue

President Droupadi Murmu has presented the 'National Awards to Teachers 2022' to 46 selected awardees to honor their unique contribution to school education in the country.
President Droupadi Murmu, while addressing the gathering at the National Teachers Awards ceremony on the occasion of Teachers Day, said that talent development in science, literature, and social sciences can be more effective if taught in one's mother tongue.
At the award ceremony, she recalled the contribution of her own school teachers to her life, due to which she became the first girl from her village to go to college. "The school education in India is counted among the world's largest education systems," President Murmu said as quoted by news agency PTI.
The President has presented the 'National Awards to Teachers 2022' to 46 selected awardees to honor their unique contribution to school education in the country.
On the occasion of Teachers Day every year, the Ministry of Education (MoE) organizes a function at Vigyan Bhawan to confer the awards to the best teachers of the country, selected through a rigorous transparent, and online three-stage selection process.
Among the awarded teachers, three each belong to Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Maharashtra, and Telangana.
From Himachal Pradesh, Yudhveer, Virender Kumar, and Amit Kumar were awarded today; Harpreet Singh, Arun Kumar Garg, and Vandana Shahi from Punjab; Shashikant Sambhajirao Kulthe, Somnath Waman Walke, and Kavita Sanghvi from Maharashtra; Kandala Ramaiah, TN Sridhar and Sunitha Rao from Telangana.
A senior MoE official said that the purpose of these awards is to celebrate the unique contribution of teachers and to honor those teachers who have not only improved the quality of school education but also enriched the lives of their students.
The other awardees include Anju Dahiya (Haryana), Rajni Sharma (Delhi), Seema Rani (Chandigarh), Maria Murena Miranda (Goa), Umesh Bharatbhai Vala (Gujarat), Mamta Ahar (Chhattisgarh), Iswar Chandra Nayak (Odhisha), Buddhadev Dutta (West Bengal), Mimi Yhoshii (Nagaland), Nongmaithem Gautam Singh (Manipur), Ranjan Kumar Biswas (Andaman and Nicobar), among others.
On the other hand, Pradeep Negi and Kaustubh Chandra Joshi (Uttarakhand), Sunita and Durga Ram Muwal (Rajasthan), Neeraj Saxena and Om Prakash Patidar (Madhya Pradesh), Saurabh Suman and Nishi Kumari (Bihar), G Ponsankari and Umesh TP (Karnataka), Mala Jigdal Dorjee and Sidharth Yonzone (Sikkim) are among the selected teachers.
