Dr Radhakrishnan UGC Post-Doctoral Fellowship: The 'Dr Radhakrishnan UGC Post-Doctoral Fellowship' will offer 900 candidates an opportunity to carry out advanced studies and research in Sciences, Engineering and Technology, Humanities and Social Sciences including languages in Indian universities and institutions. Thirty percent seats of the fellowship are reserved for women candidates. The selected candidates will be given ₹50,000 per month as part of the fellowship and ₹50,000 per annum as contingency.