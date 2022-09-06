Speaking at the launch, the UGC Chairman said that the objective of the research grant/fellowship schemes is to incentivise our teachers in higher education and to keep them motivated for conducting scientific research in their laboratories.
University Grants Commission (UGC) on 5 September launched various research grant or fellowship schemes, the e-Samadhaan portal and organized online National Level Panel Discussions on different subject themes on Teachers' Day.
To commemorate the birth anniversary of the former President of India Dr S Radhakrishnan, UGC has organised a series of events beginning from September 5 to 9.
The event was virtually attended by the Vice Chancellors, Directors, Principals of Higher Education Institutions and academic fraternity from all across the nation.
Prof. M Jagadesh Kumar, UGC Chairman, announced research grant or fellowship schemes for faculty members and students of higher education institutions (HEIs) including a Research grant for in-service faculty members (tenure two years), Dr D. S. Kothari's research grant for newly recruited faculty members ( two years), Fellowship for superannuated faculty members (three years), Dr Radhakrishnan UGC Post-Doctoral fellowship scheme and Savitribai Jyotirao Phule Fellowship for Single Girl Child.
Here's all you kneed to know about the fellowships
Savitribai Jyotirao Phule Fellowship for Single Girl Child: This fellowship aims to promote education of single girl child and encourage them to pursue research work leading to award of PhD degree. The fellowship has no fix limit of slots. This fellowship has a total tenure of five years.
Dr Radhakrishnan UGC Post-Doctoral Fellowship: The 'Dr Radhakrishnan UGC Post-Doctoral Fellowship' will offer 900 candidates an opportunity to carry out advanced studies and research in Sciences, Engineering and Technology, Humanities and Social Sciences including languages in Indian universities and institutions. Thirty percent seats of the fellowship are reserved for women candidates. The selected candidates will be given ₹50,000 per month as part of the fellowship and ₹50,000 per annum as contingency.
Fellowship for Superannuated Faculty Member: The 'Fellowship for Superannuated Faculty Members' is being launched with an aim to provide research opportunities to retired teachers. 100 slots are available within this fellowship and the selected candidates will be given ₹50,000 per month as part of the fellowship with ₹50,000 per annum as contingency.
Research Grant for In-Service Faculty Members: The 'Research Grant for In-Service Faculty Members' seeks to provide research opportunities to regularly appointed faculty members. Under this fellowship, 200 candidates will receive ₹10 lakh for a tenure of two years.
Dr DS Kothari Research Grant for Newly Recruited Faculty Members: The 'Dr DS Kothari Research Grant for Newly Recruited Faculty Members' will provide research opportunities to regularly appointed faculty members.The quantum of support under the scheme is ₹10 lakh which will be provided to 132 selected candidates for a tenure of two years.
Speaking at the launch, the UGC Chairman said that the objective of the research grant/fellowship schemes is to incentivise our teachers in higher education and to keep them motivated for conducting scientific research in their laboratories.
"A centralised monitoring portal 'e-Samadhaan' has been launched, aiming to redress student and staff grievances in higher education institutions. e-Samadhan is a 24X7 single window system for all the stakeholders for registering their complaints/grievances," he said.
Further highlighting the need for e-Samadhaan in higher education institutions, Kumar said that through this portal, stakeholders could file various complaints on a single platform.
This will facilitate tracking the progress of the complaints due to proper documentation and docket numbers.
The information and grievances received and resolved would provide insight for preparing future policies and guidelines.
This was followed by an online National Level Panel discussion with eminent academicians on "motivated and energized teachers in higher education" as part of day one of a week-long discussion on various themes under Shikshak Parv.
