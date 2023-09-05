comScore
Teachers' Day 2023: Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal on Tuesday expressed gratitude to the company's young business team who always teach him the latest social media trends and innovative ideas for the organization's growth.

He also recalled the time when his father used to take him to work during his childhood days and thanked him for teaching him how to value young minds' voices.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Anil Agarwal said, “Over the years I have realized that life lessons are not in textbooks but in people around us. Every time I am surrounded by young minds jo mujhe inspire karte hain to do something hatke."

“During my childhood, my babu ji used to take me to work. He always gave me a chance to share my opinion, even when he did not agree with me. This taught me to value my voice and the voice of young girls and boys," the Vedanta Group Chairman said.

“Today on teacher’s day, I thank my team for helping me with fresh business ideas, teaching me latest Instagram trends and most importantly, keeping me young at heart even though i may look old," he added.

Every year, India celebrates Teachers' Day on 5th September to commemorate the birthday of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the country’s first Vice President and former President, scholar, philosopher, and Bharat Ratna awardee, who was born on this day in 1888.

Students engage in various activities such as performances, dances, and elaborate shows to express their appreciation for their beloved teachers.

Even for those who are no longer in school or college, Teachers’ Day is an excellent opportunity to express gratitude to their mentors and acknowledge the profound influence teachers have had on their lives. Teachers are the foundation of quality education and often take pride in their students' success.

Updated: 05 Sep 2023, 10:28 AM IST
