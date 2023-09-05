Teachers' Day 2023: PM Modi interacts with National Teachers’ Award winners ahead of ceremony1 min read 05 Sep 2023, 04:53 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the winners of the National Teachers' Award 2023 on Monday ahead of an award ceremony. The meeting came ahead of Teachers' Day celebrations with Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and other top officials also present at the venue. The National Teachers' Award was conferred upon 75 teachers from across the country for their unique contributions.