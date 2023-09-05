Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the winners of the National Teachers' Award 2023 on Monday ahead of an award ceremony. The meeting came ahead of Teachers' Day celebrations with Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and other top officials also present at the venue. The National Teachers' Award was conferred upon 75 teachers from across the country for their unique contributions.

“Met our nation's exemplary educators who have been honoured with the National Teachers' Awards. Their dedication to shaping young minds and their unwavering commitment to excellence in education is very inspiring. In their classrooms, they are scripting a brighter future for India's youth," the PM wrote in a social media post.

According to an official communique the award will be conferred on them by President Droupadi Murmu on September 5. The winners include 50 school teachers, 13 teachers from higher education institutions and 12 from the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Each award carries a certificate of merit, a cash award of ₹50,000 and a silver medal.

“The purpose of the National Teachers' Award is to celebrate the unique contribution of teachers in the country and to honour those teachers who, through their commitment and dedication, have not only improved the quality of education but also enriched the lives of their students," PTI quoted a senior Education Ministry official as saying.

Teachers’ Day is celebrated every year on 5 September to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan - independent India's first Vice President and second President. It is a day dedicated to teachers and the role they play in shaping their students’ lives.

(With inputs from agencies)