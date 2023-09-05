Teachers' Day 2023: President Murmu to confer National Teachers' Award to 75 mentors today. Check full list here1 min read 05 Sep 2023, 08:23 AM IST
President to confer National Teachers' Award 2023 on 75 awardees at Vigyan Bhawan on 5 September.
Teachers' Day 202: President Droupadi Murmu will confer the National Teachers' Award 2023 on the 75 selected awardees at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on 5 September. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had constituted three separate independent national juries of eminent persons to select the teachers.