Teachers' Day 202: President Droupadi Murmu will confer the National Teachers' Award 2023 on the 75 selected awardees at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on 5 September . Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had constituted three separate independent national juries of eminent persons to select the teachers.

Each awardee will receive a certificate of merit, a cash prize of ₹50,000, a silver medal, and an opportunity to interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Ministry of Education said that 50 school teachers, 13 college teachers, and 12 teachers from the Department of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship will be honored this year.

“The purpose of the National Teachers’ Award is to celebrate the unique contribution of teachers in the country and to honor those teachers who, through their commitment and dedication, have not only improved the quality of education but also enriched the lives of their students," the ministry said in an official statement.

The Department of School and Literacy under the Ministry of Education organizes the Teachers' Day functions every year to present national awards to the best teachers in the country. The ministry noted that these teachers are selected through a 'rigorous and transparent selection process'.

The award has been extended to teachers from the Ministry of Higher Education and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, the release said.

“With a view to recognize innovative teaching, research, community outreach, and novelty of work the nominations were sought in online mode to maximize participation (Jan Bhagidari)," the Education ministry added.

Every year, India celebrates Teachers' Day on 5th September to commemorate the birthday of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the country’s first Vice President and former President, scholar, philosopher, and Bharat Ratna awardee, who was born on this day in 1888.

Students engage in various activities such as performances, dances, and elaborate shows to express their appreciation for their beloved teachers. Even for those who are no longer in school or college, Teachers’ Day is an excellent opportunity to express gratitude to their mentors and acknowledge the profound influence teachers have had on their lives.