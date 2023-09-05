Teachers' Day 2023: Exploring the pinnacle of education, the greatest teachers of all time3 min read 05 Sep 2023, 06:30 AM IST
Top Indian teachers: Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, Savitribai Phule, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, Chanakya, Swami Dayanand Saraswati, Swami Vivekananda.
Teaching is one of the most noble professions. It is a career that not only helps a child gain knowledge about various subjects and domains but also helps a child recognise his strengths and weaknesses, helping him/her to become a better human being.
