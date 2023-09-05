Teaching is one of the most noble professions. It is a career that not only helps a child gain knowledge about various subjects and domains but also helps a child recognise his strengths and weaknesses, helping him/her to become a better human being.

India has a deep-rooted history as far as the field of education is concerned and the contribution, talent and skills of our very own educationalists, teachers and lecturers have been acknowledged globally. Here are the top teachers of all the time.

Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

Each year, on September 5th, India observes Teachers' Day in honour of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the country's inaugural Vice-President and its second President. Dr. Radhakrishnan was a renowned scholar and was bestowed with the prestigious Bharat Ratna award. This date holds significance as it commemorates his birthday.

Dr. Radhakrishnan was an ace student and received various scholarships throughout his life. He studied philosophy at the Christian College, Madras.

After Dr. Radhakrishnan completed his degree, he became a Professor of Philosophy at Madras Presidency College and then subsequently a Professor of Philosophy at the University of Mysore.

He served as the Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University from 1931 to 1936. In 1936, he was named Spalding Professor of Eastern Religions and Ethics at the University of Oxford and was also elected a Fellow of All Souls College.

Savitribai Phule

The first female teacher at India's inaugural women's school, she is also acclaimed as the pioneer of contemporary Marathi poetry. In an era when women's capabilities were often undervalued, she passionately advocated for the empowerment and education of women throughout the nation. Collaborating with her husband, she established a school specifically for girls belonging to the untouchable caste.

Despite facing ridicule and even physical attacks by orthodox upper-caste individuals who opposed her efforts, she remained steadfast in her commitment to education. Her dedication eventually garnered recognition from the British government, which honoured her for her exceptional contributions to the field of education.

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

A P J Abdul Kalam, the 'missile man' who came to be known as 'People's President', a distinguished scientist and the 11th President of India, he fervently championed education as the foremost catalyst for individual development. His conviction lay in the notion that education should not solely revolve around acquiring academic qualifications but should also encompass the enhancement of personal skills and capabilities, which play a pivotal role in shaping one's career and life.

In addition to his presidential duties, he served as a guest lecturer at esteemed institutions such as IIM Shillong, Ahmedabad, and Indore. He also held the honorary status of a fellow at the Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore.

Moreover, he shared his expertise by teaching Information Technology at IIIT Hyderabad and technology at both Banaras Hindu University and Anna University.

Chanakya

Renowned by the alias Kautilya, this distinguished figure stands as India's earliest celebrated scholar. His academic journey began as a professor of political science and economics at Takshila University, situated in the region that is now part of Pakistan. Subsequently, he continued to impart knowledge as a teacher at the same prestigious institution.

He is best known for his authorship of two influential texts: "Arthashastra" and "Neetishastra."

Swami Dayanand Saraswati

The founder of the Arya Samaj, a Hindu reform movement rooted in the Vedic tradition, was a renowned scholar deeply versed in the Vedic scriptures and Sanskrit language. His efforts were dedicated to advocating for gender equality, including women's rights to education and access to Indian scriptures. His commentary on the Vedas, presented in both Vedic Sanskrit and Hindi, remains highly acclaimed.

Swami Vivekananda

The individual responsible for establishing the 'Ramakrishna Mission,' an organization that united monks and laypeople in the dissemination of Practical Vedanta and diverse forms of social service, was a visionary leader. His teachings and philosophical outlook applied this reimagined interpretation to numerous facets of education, faith, character development, and pertinent social matters in India.

He was also an advocate for the Gurukula system, which emphasized the integration of educational institutions and the home environment. In this system, teachers and students coexist in close and harmonious relationships, fostering holistic learning and growth.