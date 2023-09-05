Teachers' Day 2023: This is how Google Doodle has celebrated Shikshak Diwas over the years

This is how Google Doodle has celebrated Teachers' Day over the years. Teachers play a vital role in shaping the future by nurturing and educating the next generation.

1/8This Doodle depicting the English alphabet ‘o’ as teacher that takes the centre stage in the word 'Google' and others as pupils was first released on January 16 in the year 2022 to honour teachers on Teachers' Day that is celebrated across the globe on various days of the year and was used thereafter.

2/8This Doodle was dedicated to teachers on US Teacher Appreciation Day that was celebrated on on May 3, 2022. Doodler Erich Nagler created this Doodle artwork with inspiration from the 2022 State Teachers of the Year.

3/8This Doodle depicting queen bee as teacher that takes the place of the alphabet ‘G’ in the word 'Google' and others honey bees as pupils was first released in the year 2021 on April 13 to honour teachers on Teachers' Day that is celebrated across the globe on various days of the year.

4/8This Doodle depicting an octopus in the role of a teacher with fishes as students was first released on January 15 in the year 2020 to celebrate Teachers' Day in Venezuela then used on various days on the occasion of Teachers' Day across the globe .

5/8This Doodle was first released in the year 2020 on November 1 to honour teachers on Teachers' Day that is celebrated across the globe on various days of the year.

6/8This Doodle depicting globe was first released in the year 2018 on August 31 to honour teachers in Singapore on Teachers' Day.

7/8This Doodle depicting the alphabet ‘g’ in the role of a teacher with other alphabets in the name including ‘G,’ ‘o,’ ‘l,’ ‘e,’ depicted as students was first released on March 28 in the year 2017.