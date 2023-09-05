Teachers' Day 2023: Every year, India celebrates Teachers' Day on 5th Septembe r to commemorate the birthday of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the country’s first Vice President and former President, scholar, philosopher, and Bharat Ratna awardee, who was born on this day in 1888.

Dr. Radhakrishnan completed his education, including a master's degree in Philosophy, through scholarships. In 1917, he also authored a book called ‘The Philosophy of Rabindranath Tagore’.

From 1931 to 1936, he served as the Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University and then the Vice-Chancellor of Banaras Hindu University in 1939. He was also awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1954. In 1963, he was admitted as an honorary member of the British Royal Order of Merit.

Why is Teachers' Day celebrated on September 5?

When Dr. Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan assumed office as the second President of India in 1962, his students approached him to seek permission to celebrate September 5 as a special day.

He instead, requested them to observe September 5 as Teachers’ Day to acknowledge the invaluable contribution of teachers to society. Dr. Radhakrishnan once stated that “teachers should be the best minds in the country."

September 5 has been celebrated as Teacher’s Day across schools, colleges, universities, and educational institutions. Students engage in various activities such as performances, dances, and elaborate shows to express their appreciation for their beloved teachers.

Even for those who are no longer in school or college, Teachers’ Day is an excellent opportunity to express gratitude to their mentors and acknowledge the profound influence teachers have had on their lives. Teachers are the foundation of quality education and often take pride in their students' success.