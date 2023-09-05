Teachers' Day 2023: Why is Teachers' Day celebrated on 5th September? Explained1 min read 05 Sep 2023, 06:31 AM IST
India celebrates Teachers' Day on 5th September to honor Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the country's first Vice President and former President.
Teachers' Day 2023: Every year, India celebrates Teachers' Day on 5th September to commemorate the birthday of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the country’s first Vice President and former President, scholar, philosopher, and Bharat Ratna awardee, who was born on this day in 1888.