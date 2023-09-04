Teacher's Day is celebrated on September 5 every year in order to commemorate India's first Vice President Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Born in 1888, he was also a philosopher, scholar and a Bharat Ratna awardee.

When Dr. Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan assumed office as the second President of India in 1962, his students approached him to seek permission to celebrate September 5 as a special day. He instead, requested them to observe September 5 as Teachers’ Day to acknowledge the invaluable contribution of teachers to society. Dr. Radhakrishnan once stated that “teachers should be the best minds in the country."

