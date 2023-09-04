Teachers Day 2023: Wishes and quotes to share with your favourite teachers

Teacher's Day is celebrated on September 5 every year in order to commemorate India's first Vice President Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Born in 1888, he was also a philosopher, scholar and a Bharat Ratna awardee. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Teachers’ Day 2023: History, significance and celebrations of Shikshak Divas When Dr. Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan assumed office as the second President of India in 1962, his students approached him to seek permission to celebrate September 5 as a special day. He instead, requested them to observe September 5 as Teachers’ Day to acknowledge the invaluable contribution of teachers to society. Dr. Radhakrishnan once stated that “teachers should be the best minds in the country."

Teachers Day 2023 wishes: 1) If parents give us life, teachers teach us how to harness life to the fullest. To all the hard-working teachers in the world, Happy Teachers' Day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2) Words will fall short for describing your contribution to my life. May God grant you good health so that you can continue to teach for a long time. Happy Teachers' Day 2023!

3) Dear teacher, thanks for supporting and enlightening all my way. If only I could have your blessing for a lifetime, I would succeed the way I have done always. Have a wonderful day!

4) Good teachers are hard to find, and we were really lucky to have you as our teacher. Happy Teachers' Day {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5) You have helped in shaping me into the person I am today, and for that, I will always be thankful! Happy Teachers' Day.

Teacher's Day 2023 quotes: 1) “Good teachers know how to bring out the best in students." – Charles Kuralt

2) “The teacher who is indeed wise does not bid you to enter the house of his wisdom but rather leads you to the threshold of your mind." – Khalil Gibran {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3) “Those who educate children well are more to be honoured than parents, for these only gave life, those the art of living well." – Aristotle

4) “It is the supreme art of the teacher to awaken joy in creative expression and knowledge." – Albert Einstein

5) "The true teachers are those who help us think for ourselves." - Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}