The Delhi government has decided to celebrate Teachers' day this year as ‘Abhar Diwas’ and felicitate 122 teachers for discharging their duties diligently during the Covid-19 pandemic, said state Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday.

“This year's Teachers' awards will be special. We have made some changes to the criteria for the awards. Earlier, awards were given based on academic performance only. It was decided that for awards, the major criteria would be the remarkable works done by teachers during the Covid pandemic," said Sisodia.

He said that of the 1,108 applications received for the Delhi government's teachers' awards, 122 have been finalised by a panel. Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said earlier the number of awards were 103 and this year it has been increased.

"We have also increased the number of awards to 122 from 103. In addition to this, earlier, only teachers who had been teaching for 15 years were eligible for the awards. We have reduced it to three years," he added.

The deputy CM informed that the government has decided to introduce two 'Face of DeE (Directorate of Education)' awards for the teachers doing any remarkable work, not just in teaching.

“Two teachers who bagged 'Face of DoE' awards are Raj Kumar and Suman Arora. Kumar entered the Guinness Book of Records by playing the Sitar for over 32 hours. Arora, an IITian, took an initiative to teach students for competitive exams separately," he said.

“Twenty-three students taught by Suman Arora cleared JEE Mains and five students cleared to JEE Advance last year. She keeps a portion of her salary reserved for support needy students preparing for competitive exams," he added.

Also, two special awards will be given to Bharti Kalra and Rani Bhardwaj, who during the pandemic, provided tablet devices to the students and supported them in various ways so that they can continue with their studies, the deputy CM said.

The recipients will be presented with the awards at a ceremony on Teachers' day on Sunday.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.