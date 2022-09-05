Teachers’ Day: President Murmu presents National Awards to 45 teachers

Teachers’ Day: President Murmu presents National Awards to 45 teachers1 min read . 02:56 PM IST
President Murmu said the development of original talent in science, literature, or the social sciences can be more effective through the mother tongue.
President Droupadi Murmu on Monday honoured 45 distinguished teachers from across the country with National Awards on the occasion of Teachers’ Day.
President Murmu said that science, research and innovation are the basis of development in today’s knowledge economy. The foundation stone for further strengthening India’s position in these areas will be built through school education.
She said the development of original talent in science, literature, or the social sciences can be more effective through the mother tongue. If teachers teach in their mother tongue, students can develop their talent with ease. That is why in the National Education Policy 2020, emphasises on the use of Indian languages for school education and higher education.
The President urged teachers to encourage the habit of asking questions and expressing doubts in the students. She said that by answering more and more questions and solving doubts, their knowledge would also increase. A good teacher is always enthusiastic about learning something new.
The National Awards to Teachers are meant to celebrate the unique initiatives and contributions of some of the finest teachers choosen from across the country. These teachers through their commitment have not only improved the quality of school education but have also enriched the lives of their students. The event was organised by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education.
Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu also greeted teachers across the country on the occasion of Teachers’ Day.
She also paid homage to former President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan at Rashtrapati Bhavan on his birth anniversary.
