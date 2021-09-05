Lauding the girl from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur for travelling to school by rowing a boat when her house was inundated in floods, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said, she ‘failed administration and an uncertain future.'

The Congress leader also shared a screenshot of a media report about Sandhya, the girl from Gorakhpur district, who is seen rowing a boat in flood waters to reach her school.

"This girl did not lose her courage despite the difficult situation, failed administration and an uncertain future. Sandhya's courage teaches us a lot," he tweeted, using the hashtag 'Teacher'sDay'

Undeterred by floods, class 11 student Sandhya Sahani rows a boat daily to reach her school in Bahrampur. Sahani said, "I couldn't take online classes as I didn't have smartphone. When schools reopened, floods hit the area so I decided to reach school by a boat."

"To Ms. Geeta Mendiratta, Mrs. Uma Sahai, Ms. D. David, Mrs. May Lal, Mrs. Neelam Sibal, Ms. Ruby Solomon, Mr. Satish Kamra, Mr. S.C.Jain, Sr. Melba, Sr. Raphael, Sr. Stella and countless other wonderful teachers...who blessed my life with their knowledge and kindness, wherever you are, I send you all my love on Teachers' Day," she tweeted.

Former president S Radhakrishnan's birth anniversary is celebrated as Teachers' Day.

(With inputs from agencies)

