Teachers' Day: Rahul Gandhi hails UP girl for going to school on boat

"To Ms. Geeta Mendiratta, Mrs. Uma Sahai, Ms. D. David, Mrs. May Lal, Mrs. Neelam Sibal, Ms. Ruby Solomon, Mr. Satish Kamra, Mr. S.C.Jain, Sr. Melba, Sr. Raphael, Sr. Stella and countless other wonderful teachers...who blessed my life with their knowledge and kindness, wherever you are, I send you all my love on Teachers' Day," she tweeted.

