The Ministry of Education on Thursday extended the validity of the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) qualifying certificate from seven years to life with retrospective effect from 2011.

The ministry added that all the states and union territories must take necessary action to revalidate/issue fresh TET certificates to candidates whose seven years have already elapsed.

"The government has decided to extend the validity period of the Teachers Eligibility Test qualifying certificates from seven years to lifetime with a retrospective effect from 2011," Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said in a statement.

"The respective state governments and UTs will take necessary action to revalidate and issue fresh TET certificates to those candidates whose period of seven years has already lapsed," he added.

Nishank called this a positive step and added, "This will help in increasing the employment opportunities for candidates aspiring to make a career in the teaching field".

Teachers Eligibility Test is one of the essential qualifications for a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher in schools.

The guidelines dated February 11, 2011 of the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) laid down that TET would be conducted by the state governments and the validity of the TET certificates was seven years from the date of passing TET.

