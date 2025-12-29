Teachers in Delhi to count stray dogs? Here’s what Delhi govt’s order says

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Delhi dispensation dismissed claims that school teachers have been deployed to count stray dogs in the national capital, according to a report by India Today. The clarification comes after reports claimed that the Directorate of Education (DoE) had instructed all district educational institutions to take part in the exercise — a move that was slammed by teachers’ associations.

The India Today report stated that teachers have not been deployed to count stray dogs. Instead, schools and educational institutions were directed to nominate nodal officers to coordinate on stray dog-related issues.

As per a circular issued by the DoE’s Caretaking Branch, DEOs have been asked to compile details of nominated nodal officers from schools, stadiums and sports complexes under their jurisdiction. The information is to include each officer’s name, designation, contact number and email ID.

The DoE clarified that individual submissions from schools are not required; only consolidated district-level reports need to be forwarded to the office of the Delhi Chief Secretary.

‘Public safety’ The Directorate stated that the exercise is connected to public safety and adherence to the Supreme Court's directions. In its order, the DoE noted that the matter pertains to "the safety of the public" and, in particular, compliance with the directions of the Supreme Court order dated 7 November, as well as subsequent instructions conveyed during the meeting on 20 November. The Directorate added that the task should be treated as a "top priority."

According to a report by news agency PTI, teachers’ associations opposed the move, asserting that the exercise could divert them from teaching duties — especially at a time when pre-board examinations are underway.

‘Such duties can be assigned during vacations’ Sant Ram, president of a government teachers’ association, said teachers have always stepped up when called upon, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic, but assigning them non-teaching duties on working days was unfair to students.

"If teachers are allowed to focus only on education during school days, it will be in the best interest of society and the country. Such duties can be assigned during vacations but diverting teachers during the academic session is an injustice to children," Ram was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.