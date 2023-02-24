Teacher's message for boosting morale before Class 12 CBSE exam goes viral

The word ‘exam’ is often surrounded by an unseen fear which is being passed on by generations to children. As soon as the exam date comes closer, restlessness and tension takes the place of happiness and spirit of studying without pressure. Helping students suffering with a similar fear of board exams, an English teacher shared a heartfelt message for class 12 students before exam where she used the names of characters and lessons placed in the NCERT Class 12 book of English subject.

The interesting message to boost the morale of the students was shared by a Twitter user named Sumedha. While sharing the post she expressed her intention of motivating other students who will be appearing in the Board exams this year. Her Twitter post received huge response from Twitterati.

"Thought everyone in 12th standard should read a text my English ma'am sent us," she tweeted while sharing the message.

“You're at the Third Level . Be fearless like Aunt Jennifer's Tigers and make sure not to leave behind the Memories of Childhood and Lost Spring as you speed past The Roadside Stand of Mediocrity and be single minded of purpose like The Tiger King as you look for Things of Beauty. Take a moment to Keep Quiet and reflect on this Last Lesson," it read.

Till Friday, the post was liked by more than 2900 people and was viewed by more than 1,37,000 users. It was retweeted 236 times. The post was shared on Thursday. Many people are also responding with their warm comments on the Twitter post. Some are commenting their hilarious and even sarcastic take on the post.

“It helped me revise the syllabus," commented one user on the post.

“I miss my english teacher now. :(" tweeted another user.

Many other users said the message is enough to summarise the whole Class 12 English syllabus in a single message. Some other called such teachers wholesome and other said that the teachers sharing such messages deserve award for their deed.