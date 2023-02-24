Teacher's message for boosting morale before Class 12 CBSE exam goes viral

The word ‘exam’ is often surrounded by an unseen fear which is being passed on by generations to children. As soon as the exam date comes closer, restlessness and tension takes the place of happiness and spirit of studying without pressure. Helping students suffering with a similar fear of board exams, an English teacher shared a heartfelt message for class 12 students before exam where she used the names of characters and lessons placed in the NCERT Class 12 book of English subject.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}