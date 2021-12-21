Teachers recruitment: Bihar issues fresh counselling schedule for 91,000 posts

The Bihar government has issued fresh counselling schedule for recruitment of 91,000 school teachers, The Hindustan Times reported on Tuesday. The state government had earlier postponed the schedule due to panchayat elections. According to the report, third phase counselling under urban block bodies will be held on January 17, 18 and 19, while the dates for counselling at the block level are Dec 23 and 25.

The counselling at the panchayat level will be held on January 28, and the merit list will be uploaded on the district’s web portal of the National informatics Centre (NIC), the report said.

The education department has made it clear that in case of complaints of any irregularities, it will be the responsibility of the district Education officer to report it to the concerned district magistrate, recommend cancellation of counselling within 24 hours and action against the recruiting agency by the competent authority.

Earlier, the department had to postpone counselling in 400 recruiting agencies after irregularities were detected in preparation of merit lists.

Following this, Education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary ordered a detailed inquiry for strong action against those involved with irregularities.

The state government is in the process of recruiting 91,000 teachers in elementary schools and after that another 30,000 plus teachers would be appointed in secondary and higher schools.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.