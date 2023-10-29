'Teachings are seditious': Kerala multiple blasts suspect on why he targeted Jehovah's Witnesses prayer meet
Kerala bomb blast: Man released a video message claiming the responsibility for multiple blasts at religious gathering on Sunday
Kerala Blast: A series of blasts killed one person and injured many in Kerala on Sunday. A person took responsibility for the blast in a video message. In his video message, the suspect can be seen saying that “teachings are seditious."
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message