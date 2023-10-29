Kerala Blast: A series of blasts killed one person and injured many in Kerala on Sunday. A person took responsibility for the blast in a video message. In his video message, the suspect can be seen saying that “teachings are seditious." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hours after the attack sent shocks of horror across the nation, a man identified as Dominic Martin, claimed full responsibility for the act and surrendered at Kodakara police station in Thrissur district in the morning.

Dominic said that he was a member of Jenovah's Witnesses and said that he decided because he found the teachings of the organisation seditious. His video message was aired throughout the day on TV channels.

So far no one from the Jenovah's Witnesses organisation reacted to his allegations. However, a person claiming to be a member of the religious group denied Dominic of being a member of the group, reported PTI.

Why did the suspect targeted Jehovah's Witnesses In his video message, Dominic said that everyone must know about the bomb blast and the reason behind the attack. Through his video, he wanted to tell people why he took the decision which he terms as “well thought".

"What happened there I do not know exactly, but I know it (blasts) happened and I am taking full responsibility for the same," he said in the video which is no longer available on the social media platform.

He accepted being a part of the Jehovah's Witnesses Christian religious group for 16

Dominic, who claimed to be a part of the group for 16 years, said that he didn't take the group's preaching very seriously, but later realised that they were not a good organisation.

"Back then I did not take it seriously and went along with them just as a joke. Around six years ago, I realised they were not a good organisation and their teachings were seditious," he alleged about the group that originated in the United States of America in the 19th century.

He also claimed of reached out to the organisation several times to correct its teachings, but nothing happened. "As I had no other option, I took this decision," the man contended.

'Jehovah's Witnesses, your ideology is wrong,' says suspect In his video message, the suspect rejected the group's ideology and called it dangerous for the country.

"But their ideology is wrong. Jehovah's Witnesses, your ideology is wrong. You do not help anyone or respect anyone. You want everyone to be destroyed, except yourself. That is your ideology," he alleged.

"I am going to surrender before the police and there is no need to come in search of me," he said, concluding his video message.

The blast left one woman dead and other 45 people injured. Earlier, the police had said that the blast was done with the use of IED.

