Team India's new jersey displayed at Burj Khalifa. Watch video

Team India's new jersey displayed at Burj Khalifa. Watch video

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday unveiled the new jersey of the men's team ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup.
03:45 PM IST Livemint

  The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday unveiled the new jersey of the men's team ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup

Team India jersey: Just a day after its launch, Team India's new jersey was displayed on Burj Khalifa in Dubai. MPL Sports, the official kit sponsor for the Indian team, posted the video of the light show at the Burj Khalifa with the new jersey, which was unveiled on Wednesday.  

Team India jersey: Just a day after its launch, Team India's new jersey was displayed on Burj Khalifa in Dubai. MPL Sports, the official kit sponsor for the Indian team, posted the video of the light show at the Burj Khalifa with the new jersey, which was unveiled on Wednesday.  

"For the first time ever, a Team India Jersey lit up the @BurjKhalifa. The #BillionCheersJersey inspired by the cheers of a billion fans reached new heights, quite literally. Are you ready to #ShowYourGame and back Team India?" tweeted the MPL Sports.

"For the first time ever, a Team India Jersey lit up the @BurjKhalifa. The #BillionCheersJersey inspired by the cheers of a billion fans reached new heights, quite literally. Are you ready to #ShowYourGame and back Team India?" tweeted the MPL Sports.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday unveiled the new jersey of the men's team ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday unveiled the new jersey of the men's team ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup.

The BCCI too shared the video on its twitter handle saying: “The Team India World Cup jersey unveil gets bigger and better with a projection on the iconic Burj Khalifa. Watch the historic moment here!"

The BCCI too shared the video on its twitter handle saying: “The Team India World Cup jersey unveil gets bigger and better with a projection on the iconic Burj Khalifa. Watch the historic moment here!"

BCCI along with MPL unveiled the new jersey on their social media handles on Wednesday. The launch came just over a week before the Men in Blue is set to kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24 in Dubai.  

BCCI along with MPL unveiled the new jersey on their social media handles on Wednesday. The launch came just over a week before the Men in Blue is set to kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24 in Dubai.  

