Teams may not need all-rounders anymore, thanks to this new rule for IPL 2023

Teams may not need all-rounders anymore, thanks to this new rule for IPL 20232 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 02:19 PM IST
The previous season of IPL was played entirely in the UAE due to COVID-19 concerns.
The 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to begin with a mix of old and new elements. In this edition, there will be an addition of so-called "impact players" to the usual roster of cricket stars like Virat Kohli and Ben Stokes. The tournament will follow the home-and-away format across 70 matches in the first phase, with four knockouts to follow.
