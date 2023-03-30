Teams may not need all-rounders anymore, thanks to this new rule for IPL 2023

The 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to begin with a mix of old and new elements. In this edition, there will be an addition of so-called "impact players" to the usual roster of cricket stars like Virat Kohli and Ben Stokes. The tournament will follow the home-and-away format across 70 matches in the first phase, with four knockouts to follow.

The previous season of IPL was played entirely in the UAE, while the 2020 edition was halted midway due to the COVID-19 pandemic and resumed later in the UAE.

The defending champion Gujarat Titans will play against four-time champion Chennai Super Kings in the season opener. All 10 franchises of the league will be playing in India, and there is a massive buzz among Indian cricket fans. For instance, the tickets for the opening game were sold out within hours.

Many cricket stars have joined different franchises for the latest season. The Titans have signed former New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, while the Chennai Super Kings have strengthened their squad with the addition of England's test skipper Ben Stokes and all-rounder Moeen Ali. Meanwhile, all-rounder Sam Curran, who missed the last season due to injury, will be playing for the Punjab Kings.

In the 2023 IPL season, a new rule has been introduced called the "Impact Player" rule. This allows teams to substitute a player at any time during the game. Another significant change pertains to the coin toss, which now allows captains to confirm their starting lineup after the toss depending on whether they will bat or bowl first.

Delhi Capitals head coach and former Australia captain Ricky Ponting expressed his doubts about the new rules. He stated that the "Impact Player" rule almost negates the role of all-rounders, and teams might not need them anymore.

The IPL will also introduce a time penalty to control over rates, reducing the number of fielders outside the 30-yard circle if the fielding team fails to finish their overs in the stipulated time.

The Indian cricket board has signed two different broadcasters for the first time in Indian cricket. Disney Star has retained the television rights, while Viacom18 has entered the market with digital rights for the next five years. The IPL is one of the most lucrative franchise tournaments in cricket, and the new deals are worth about $6 billion for the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

(With agency inputs)