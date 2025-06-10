‘Tears in my eyes’: Farooq Abdullah as he travels on Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat train– ‘biggest benefit for us’

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) President Farooq Abdullah said on 10 June that the train services to Kashmir, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week, will benefit both locals and tourists.

“I am very happy that I am travelling by this train to Katra today. It has been the biggest benefit for us,” said Abdullah, who was accompanied by several party colleagues on board the Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat train.

Abdullah reached Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra railway station after travelling on board the Vande Bharat train from Nowgam (Srinagar) Railway Station. Speaking to reporters, the NC chief said that his eyes became “teary” after the train crossed the Chenab Bridge.

“This is the biggest gift to connect Jammu and Kashmir with the entire country... I had tears in my eyes when I crossed the Chenab Bridge. Finally, the day has come when we can travel to the country from Kashmir by train. I want to congratulate all the workers and engineers who built this bridge…” he said.

The highest bridge in the world, the bridge on the River Chenab, is a milestone project for the Indian Railways. It was completed after several ups and downs in difficult terrain. The bridge connects Kashmir to Jammu and the entire country via rail. “Mata ne bulaya hai,” the former Union Minister said.

‘Reliable transport link’ Abdullah said the train that connects Kashmir with the rest of India will be a reliable transport link for the people of the valley.

“The road (between Srinagar and Jammu) gets closed sometimes and the airlines start fleecing the people by jacking up the prices. With this train, people will be saved from that,” he said.

Abdullah said the railway link will also benefit the horticulture sector in Kashmir, as the produce will reach the markets faster. “It will also benefit tourists visiting Kashmir,” he added.