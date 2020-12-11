Tech-driven single window for clearances by April, 2021, says DPIIT secy

New Delhi: Department for promotion of industry and internal trade ( DPIIT ) secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra on Friday said that the government is working on various measures to reduce compliance burden for investors, simplify cumbersome procedures and enable ease of doing business in India .

Towards this, the DPIIT is in the process of developing a technology-driven single window for clearances, which will do away with the need to having multiple applications across different portals. An investment proposal typically requires slew of approvals such as environment clearance, and other such clearances related to taxation and from states and urban local bodies. However, the need for all necessary approvals will continue.

“Single window is a much maligned word. Single window has been attempted in many places and it ultimately leads to multiple windows. We are developing a technology-based single window an investor—domestic or global. If an investor has an investment proposal, apart from all the necessary information on to take the proposal ahead(on land, etc), this (single portal) will lead to a unified single sheet of information. Multiple applications will not be needed," Mohapatra said at the FICCI annual general meeting. The portal will be introduced by the mid of April, 2021.

To reduce compliance burden, the process of renewals, annual inspections, registrations will be eased and some activities will be decriminalized over the next few months, he said, adding that the recently announced production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes will be a game changer and will be notified by April next year.

Economic affairs secretary Tarun Bajaj, who was also present at the virtual meeting, said that the government’s new strategic divestment policy will have more ambition than is expected and will bring a paradigm shift in the way government thinks.

In May, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced a new public sector enterprise (PSE) policy under which there will at least one PSE in strategic sectors while PSEs will be privatized in non-strategic sectors. The timing of privatization of such PSUs will be based on feasibility.

As far as the state of the economy is concerned, Bajaj said that the government is ‘cautiously optimistic’ and hope the last two quarters of the current fiscal to be better than the first two. He further said that international organizations and ratings agencies have revised their growth estimates for India and the government is taking all necessary steps to ‘repair’ the economy and revive growth.

