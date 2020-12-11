Tech-driven single window for clearances by April, 2021, says DPIIT secy

“Single window is a much maligned word. Single window has been attempted in many places and it ultimately leads to multiple windows. We are developing a technology-based single window an investor—domestic or global. If an investor has an investment proposal, apart from all the necessary information on to take the proposal ahead(on land, etc), this (single portal) will lead to a unified single sheet of information. Multiple applications will not be needed," Mohapatra said at the FICCI annual general meeting. The portal will be introduced by the mid of April, 2021.