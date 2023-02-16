Tech grads may have to settle for ₹2-4 lakh pay
- Startups may fire an additional 20,000 people due to the funding winter
- Large information technology firms will see at least 40% drop in fresher hiring target for this year
NEW DELHI : Technology companies are likely to hire engineering graduates at the previous year’s levels of ₹2-4 lakh per annum, industry experts said, adding they expect no increase in freshers’ pay this year as hiring winds down after a year of aggressive recruitment.
