New Delhi: Rakesh Mohan, a part-time member of the Prime Minister’s economic advisory council, has criticised the licencing requirement that the central government recently imposed on imports of computer hardware, calling the move “disturbing" and “regressive." In an interview, the former RBI deputy governor said India has to remain connected to the Asian supply chain.

Edited excerpts:

Is double-digit growth a thing of the past for India?

It is going to be a big challenge in the next seven years. Global growth is going to be relatively low. The same is true for global trade. So, the external environment is clearly not as conducive for us as it was between 1992-2010. To get higher growth rates, investments need to go up. Public investment is better, but private investments need to go up further. To get 8% growth, you need something like a 37% gross domestic investment. We are currently far from that. These things will not happen unless companies grow faster, and this includes higher export growth. The annual growth of merchandise exports, for example, has been at 4% or lower in the last 10 years. This grew at 20% the decade before. So, to achieve 8% plus growth, gross domestic investment has to go up to 40% of GDP.

For investments to go up, savings need to go up. Strangely, gross domestic savings have contracted since 2010. It has two components, corporate savings and household savings. Trade growth also needs to be higher. But this is not expected to increase more than 5% in the next 10 years.

If we want to have 8% plus GDP growth, investments, savings and exports are crucial. Indian industry must become more competitive to be able to replace other countries’ exports.

What should be our focus in trade?

We have to focus on the East. If India doesn’t do that, we are not going to grow as fast as we like. We must be a part of the global supply chain. In fact, even to enhance exports to Europe and North America, we will not be able to do it unless we are part of the global supply chain, which is to the East of us. A recent announcement that I find most disturbing is (licencing requirements on) imports of computer hardware items, which is exactly the opposite of what we should be doing. We have to be connected to the Asian supply chain for us to be competitive in manufacturing of laptops, desktops, tablets and other computer equipment. That is what we need to do rather than shutting them off. So, this regressive move doesn’t augur well for the future.

How should India view the China narrative vis-a-vis trade and the global supply chain?

We must remember that if China’s exports are high, so are their imports. China’s latest annual import bill is $2.7 trillion, while India’s aggregate merchandise exports are about $450 million. We should see what items they are importing and where we can be competitive. In 2022, India, the fifth largest economy in the world, ranked No. 31 in terms of exports to China.

Even Ireland exports more to China than we do. We need to look at things more dispassionately. We should look at where the markets are. If you look at Asia, you have China, Indonesia, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam and a whole host of other countries, apart from Japan, which are growing. In the next 20 years, even if these countries grow at 4-5%, it’s a large market for India to tap. The West is not going to grow as fast. These are the markets where we can sell our goods. But we have to be a part of either RCEP (Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership), the IPEF (Indo-Pacific Economic Framework) trade pillar or CPTPP (an agreement for trans-Pacific partnership) trade blocs. Otherwise, we are out of the global supply chain. This will even impact exports to the West.

Your views on MPC’s action on interest rate?

I have never commented on specific actions by the RBI on monetary policy ever since I stepped down as deputy governor. However, what I can say is that our current rate is now slightly real-positive (higher than inflation). Therefore, I don’t believe that there is a need for any significant monetary accommodation as long as the current rate is real positive. Which is good for the economy. Savings, which are sensitive to real interest rates, have come down significantly in the last 10 years or so. You need positive real interest rates (higher than inflation) for savings to keep up, so there can be an argument for somewhat higher interest rates. Increased savings can then can finance the higher investments that we need for growth.