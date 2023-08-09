‘Tech import curb regressive, doesn’t augur well for future‘3 min read 09 Aug 2023, 10:34 PM IST
We should see what items they are importing and where we can be competitive. In 2022, India, the fifth largest economy in the world, ranked No. 31 in terms of exports to China.
New Delhi: Rakesh Mohan, a part-time member of the Prime Minister’s economic advisory council, has criticised the licencing requirement that the central government recently imposed on imports of computer hardware, calling the move “disturbing" and “regressive." In an interview, the former RBI deputy governor said India has to remain connected to the Asian supply chain.