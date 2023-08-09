‘Tech import curb regressive, doesn’t augur well for future‘

We have to focus on the East. If India doesn’t do that, we are not going to grow as fast as we like. We must be a part of the global supply chain. In fact, even to enhance exports to Europe and North America, we will not be able to do it unless we are part of the global supply chain, which is to the East of us. A recent announcement that I find most disturbing is (licencing requirements on) imports of computer hardware items, which is exactly the opposite of what we should be doing. We have to be connected to the Asian supply chain for us to be competitive in manufacturing of laptops, desktops, tablets and other computer equipment. That is what we need to do rather than shutting them off. So, this regressive move doesn’t augur well for the future.