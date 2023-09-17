Tech inputs duty review soon2 min read 17 Sep 2023, 10:46 PM IST
The ministry of electronics and information technology has been in discussions with the revenue department under the ministry of finance to review the tariffs or import duties on the components needed for local production of finished goods that is being scaled up.
NEW DELHI : The government is set to rationalize tariffs for inputs and sub-components used for making electronics goods, according to minister of electronics and information technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message