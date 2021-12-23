Tech integration hurdles set to impede card tokenization

Third, banks are at different levels of maturity, given that the system overhaul started sometime in September. “[The] technology is foolproof, but the challenge is that all of a sudden, everybody wants to do everything at the same time," said Prasanna Lohar, vice president, technology (digital, innovation & architecture) at DCB Bank, explaining that all the banks are asking for tokenization solutions from vendors at the same time, while solution providers have limited bandwidth. “Also, the certification process with card networks would take its own time," he added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}