Tech layoffs cause havoc for Indian workers in US
Indians represented about 75% of approved special visa holder petitions in 2021, according to the US government, and industry estimates suggest they account for about a third of the roughly 200,000 tech jobs lost in the United States over the last year
RICHMOND (VIRGINIA) : Indian engineering manager Abheer was in the middle of a performance review cycle when he was suddenly laid off from his job at Google - victim of a wave of industry-wide cutbacks.
