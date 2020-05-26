Tech lessons for states from Bengaluru’s covid strategy

NEW DELHI : Just a day after India imposed the largest quarantine exercise in human history on 25 March, Subhash Patil, a partner at PwC India, received an SOS phone call that can be summarized into a simple question: Is there a way to quickly amp up capabilities within municipal corporations to fight covid-19?

Bengaluru was a prime target to experiment with, because it was setting up a so-called technology-enabled “war room". Initially it had a few maps on the screen, Patil said. “We wanted real-time data on the screens because the broad sense (even at that early stage) was ‘this is not going to be over in a month’."

Within days, the city’s information technology ecosystem came alive, and engineers from Infosys and Microsoft were roped in. By early April, it had become the first Indian city to put out daily ward-level data on new covid-19 cases.

Bengaluru’s strategy of targeting resources within known clusters using real-time data has been somewhat successful. As a result, lockdown relaxations have also been far greater compared to many other cities (active cases are low, at a little over a 100). Naturally, at least 10 other cities, from Aurangabad to Bhubaneswar, now want to replicate the “war room" model.

But here’s the catch. Bengaluru is itself waking up to the fact that Indian cities have huge data gaps, which showed up most clearly with two segments of people—the city’s migrant workers and, more recently, incoming air passengers from other states.

“Without awareness of risks, it is harder to make decisions," said P. Anandan, chief executive officer, Wadhwani AI, a non-profit involved in Bengaluru’s efforts to develop “predictive models" to decide on when to open up the city’s economy.

Simply put, migrants did not exist in any database and little information was available about flyers from other states. In the absence of data-based insights, the city fell back on blunt-force strategies: Enforcing institutional quarantines on people coming in from seven states with high covid cases. “We are going to need richer insights to make better decisions," said Patil.

The war room-led lockdown strategy hinged on a simple principle: Evolve risk profiles of neighbourhoods, use resources in a targeted fashion in the most needed areas, and remove hindrances to economic activity and mobility in low-risk areas. “We only had to track movement within containment zones using mobility data from phones and social media," Anandan said. But opening up, as the city has discovered, is a whole different ballgame.

Sharan Poovanna contributed to this story.

