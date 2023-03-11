IT services company Tech Mahindra on Saturday announced that former Infosys President Mohit Joshi has been appointed as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of the Company and Key Managerial Personnel under the Companies Act, 2013, for a period of 5 (five) years with effect from 20 December, 2023 to 19 December 2028 (both days inclusive). “The Appointment of Mr. Mohit Joshi, as Managing Director (Designate) of the Company effective his date of joining the Company up to 19 December, 2023," according to a company statement.