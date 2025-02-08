Bryan Johnson, the tech millionaire, is making headlines after he left Indian billionaire Nikhil Kamath’s show early because of poor air quality. Since then, AQI has been the topic of discussion. The anti- ageing influencer made a sceptic remark as he warned Indians against the abysmal condition of living in poor air quality.

Suggesting that a solution to the poor air quality is more important for the health of the citizens of the country than curing deadly diseases like cancer, he said, “A firestorm of debate has ignited in India since I walked off a podcast due to the poor air quality.” In the social media post on X, he added, “Indians, organize yourselves and take action. You will do more to improve India’s health by cleaning up the air than by curing cancer.”

Attached to this post was a meme showing Bryan Johnson wearing mask in 130 AQI against Delhiites comfortably living in 300 AQI. To represent the people of Delhi, the meme uses a scene from the film Taare Zameen Par. Notably, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, between 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Elaborating on the reason over abrupt early exit from Nikhil Kamath’s podcast, Bryan Johnson explained that it was getting difficult for him to breathe properly despite being indoors and having his own air purifier. During the podcast, Bryan Johnson appeared in a mask and revealed that he was suffering from burning sensation in his throat within only three days of being in India and also got skin rashes.

Social media reaction A user stated, "this meme is gold regardless how do people in delhi survive is something really odd." Another user stated,"We know you are going to sell an Air Purifier next. During this trip you went to Shanghai which just so happens to be where the factories that build most cheap circular air purifiers are made. For most use cases the best Air Purifiers are made in South Korea, Coway, RabbitAir, Winix."