Bryan Johnson, a prominent tech entrepreneur, shared his firsthand experience with India’s air pollution crisis through a post on X (formerly Twitter), agreeing with the concerns raised by Indian-origin tech influencer Debarghya Das. Johnson, who arrived in Mumbai recently to promote his book "Don't Die", described suffering from eye irritation and a sore throat despite using air purifiers and wearing an N95 mask outdoors.

In his post, Johnson commented, “This is accurate. I arrived in Mumbai yesterday and even with air purifiers in my hotel room and wearing an N95 mask outside, my throat and eyes burn. I agree, it’s a pretty serious health situation.”

In his remarks, Johnson was echoing the ongoing issues highlighted by Das, who has pointed out the widespread health problems linked to pollution in India, such as watery eyes, coughing, and frequent sneezing.

Das, who has lived both in India and the US, discussed how the symptoms seem to worsen in India, noting, "Every time I'm in India, I notice my eyes water more, I blow my nose more, and people in general cough more. My parents always said these were 'allergies,' but whenever they come to visit me in the US, they miraculously disappear. We live in denial of a massive health crisis."

Das's statement draws attention to the pollution-related health issues in India, where such symptoms are often treated as mere allergies.

Both Johnson’s and Das's posts underscore growing concerns over air quality in India, particularly in cities like Mumbai and Delhi, which are among the most polluted in the world. Their remarks add to the increasing call for awareness and action to tackle the country’s air pollution crisis, which poses significant risks to public health.

Bryan Johnson: Tech entrepreneur behind Braintree, Kernel, and anti-aging initiative Bryan Johnson is a 47 year old American entrepreneur, venture capitalist, and author. He is the founder and former CEO of Kernel, a neurotechnology company focused on brain activity monitoring, and OS Fund, a venture capital firm investing in science and technology startups.

Previously, Johnson founded Braintree, a mobile and web payment system company, which acquired Venmo in 2012 and was later sold to PayPal for $800 million in 2013.