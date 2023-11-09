Tech workers' return to office boosts house rents

“In the IT/ITeS hubs, including Gurugram, we may see rents go up anywhere between 10-12% over the next one year. It may also go up further, depending on the hiring scenario by the IT firms. With several IT firms now calling their staff back to work, rental demand soared in these cities so much that a demand-supply mismatch arose in key societies, which eventually led to a surge in rents," Anarock chairman Anuj Puri said.