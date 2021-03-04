Utilizing technology to ensure health and well-being in the future, has emerged as the top priority among people, according to a consumer vision report released by advertising agency Dentsu.

Titled The Age of Inclusive Intelligence, the report, developed in association with consumer trends agency Foresight Factory, covered over 20 countries reaching out to more than 30,000 people virtually in 2020. The agency also set up a panel comprising futurists, academics, authors and experts to help identify future consumer trends for the next decade.

According to the findings, more than half of US consumers report they would insert a microchip in their brain in order to extend their life expectancy. Furthermore, as policymakers assess the psychological fallout from the pandemic, one third of consumers said that by 2030 they would undergo non-essential surgery to improve their mental health.

The report noted that environmental concerns have increased during the pandemic, catalyzing a new wave of consumer activism. On climate change, 77% of UK consumers said that covid-19 has made them more aware of the harm caused to the environment by global travel. Longer term, this is fuelling greater consumer activism with purchasing decisions increasingly based on social issues. Two-thirds of UK consumers said that by 2030 they will not buy goods that they know have a negative impact on the environment.

Covid-19 has fuelled appetite for esports and virtual gaming as consumers worry about mass gatherings. The report stated that as global awareness of esports is expected to reach two billion by 2021, physical sports properties would need to innovate stay relevant.

Online retailing is another trend that will strengthen in the coming decade. As online retailers grow in size and scope—fuelled by the growth in e-commerce during the pandemic—many brands will find themselves struggling for visibility. The research finds that nearly half (46%) of Chinese consumers would already be happy to use just one single company for all their lifestyle needs.

Each of the trends highlighted in the report carries specific implications for brands. But across almost all of them sits the concept of "inclusive intelligence"— the ability to incorporate new views, values and behaviour into their value proposition against a backdrop of widening inequality and ethical complexity.

“Brands, especially those in our region, will also need to be more open, more transparent, in the way they work and be comfortable collaborating outside of their organizations as they are within them. This is especially key in their dealings with clients, agency partners, NGOs, governments, communities," said Ashish Bhasin, chief executive officer at Dentsu Asia Pacific.

