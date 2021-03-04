Tech-enabled health and well-being top priority for consumers, Dentsu report

The report noted that environmental concerns have increased during the pandemic, catalyzing a new wave of consumer activism. On climate change, 77% of UK consumers said that covid-19 has made them more aware of the harm caused to the environment by global travel. Longer term, this is fuelling greater consumer activism with purchasing decisions increasingly based on social issues. Two-thirds of UK consumers said that by 2030 they will not buy goods that they know have a negative impact on the environment.