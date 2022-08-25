Techie arrested for creating fake Twitter account of President Murmu's daughter

Techie arrested for creating fake Twitter account of President Murmu's daughter2 min read . 10:49 PM IST
Techie from Greater Noida creates fake Twitter account in name of President Murmu's daughter, arrested by the Police on Thursday
A software engineer who created and used a fake Twitter account of President Draupadi Murmu's daughter to seek vengeance from neighbours was arrested by police from Greater Noida on Thursday.
The 42-year-old techie use the fake account to seek influence on his neighbour, with whom he had a personal conflict, officials told PTI. The accused, Shailendra Shukla, is a resident of Chi Fi sector of Greater Noida. He was arrested by the Beta 2 police station, when he visited a local market.
"The accused is a cybercriminal who was harassing people using a fake Twitter account in the name of President Murmu's daughter Itishree Murmu. He used this fake account to exert influence on a neighbour of his with whom he had a personal conflict," Beta 2 police station in-charge Anil Kumar said.
The police seized three mobile phones from his possession. The engineer, who used to work in a multinational firm, used one of the phones to operate a fake social media account to threaten his neighbours.
Shailendra Shukla is facing charges under Indian Penal Code sections 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of public peace) and 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication). Along with this, the tech criminal is also charged under certain provisions of the Information Technology Act.
Also Read: Droupadi Murmu to take oath as 15th President Of India tomorrow
Not only her daughter, but the President of India, Draupadi Murmu is also facing the problem of fake accounts on Twitter. There is only one Twitter account of the President of India, that is handled by the President's Secretariat. Apart from that, President Draupadi Murmu doesn't have any account on any social media platform. However, soon after her victory in the Presidential election, multiple fake accounts of Draupadi Murmu could be seen on the micro-blogging site Twitter.
(With inputs from PTI)
