Techie arrested for creating fake Twitter account of President Murmu's daughter

Not only her daughter, but the President of India, Draupadi Murmu is also facing the problem of fake accounts on Twitter. There is only one Twitter account of the President of India, that is handled by the President's Secretariat. Apart from that, President Draupadi Murmu doesn't have any account on any social media platform. However, soon after her victory in the Presidential election, multiple fake accounts of Draupadi Murmu could be seen on the micro-blogging site Twitter.